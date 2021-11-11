Devaswom Board wants virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan scrapped

Pathanamthitta: The restrictions placed at Sabarimala in the light of COVID-19 are keeping devotees away from visiting the Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, the Devaswom Board has found.

The government has rejected the board's multiple requests for relaxation in the 'unscientific' virtual queue system, named Virtual-Q, aimed at regulating darshan at the hill temple of Lord Ayyappa.

Several organisations associated with the hill shrine, too, have demanded the government to do away with the unnecessary restrictions.

The Kerala Police initiated the Virtual-Q system to help devotees to have a smooth darshan. The system was effective when the hill shrine used to witness huge rush of devotees. Though not vocal about it, the Devaswom Board has realised that the system has been discouraging devotees from visiting the temple.

Several pilgrims from outside the State have complained that they could not book slots for darshan despite making repeated attempts. The system does not allow cancellation of slots, which has been pointed out as a drawback.

Besides scrapping the Virtual-Q system, demands have been made to review the restrictions on offering ghee to anoint the deity as part of the 'neyyabhishekam' ritual and the ban on devotees to spread the 'viri' (sheet) for taking rest at Sannidhanam.

The government has ordered that only 30,000 devotees should be allowed to have darshan daily.

Demands have also been raised to allow pilgrims to trek to Sannidhanam from Erumeli through the traditional forest path passing through Azhutha, Karimala and Kallidamkunnu, and to permit bathing in Pamba and holding other rituals.

The temple will open for the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival on Monday evening.