Malavika Mohanan who has several projects lined up in various languages, recently spoke about her association with Mollywood superstar Mohanlal in the film 'Hridayapoorvam'. The actor conducted an interactive #AskMalavika session on X in which she revealed that she had a nickname for Mohanlal, who is often called by fans as Lalettan. The actor was responding to one of the queries by a curious fan who wanted to know about her interaction with the superstar.

To this, she responded: Having grown up watching his films it was surreal to share the screen with him! He’s so sweet to work with. I fondly call him ‘pookie’ lal. Hehe.

The response sent X users in splits, while one person asked if she was serious. "That.... was a joke right? you didn't actually call him that no?," the user asked. Many of them also started sharing heart emojis under the post.

Malavika also spoke about her unconventional fear of butterflies when one person asked her about one thing about herself she wished others knew. "I don’t know about the wishing more people knew this about me part but something people don’t know is that I’m really scared of butterflies, like petrified level of scared. No idea why," she added. Malavika made her debut in Mollywood with the film 'Pattam Pole' and earned a name for herself in films like 'Master' and 'The Great Father'. She was recently seen in 'Thangalaan' and will play a prominent role in Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab'. The upcoming Sathyan Anthikad film 'Hridayapoorvam' will feature Mohanlal and Malavika.