Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Gambling racket busted in Kochi, linked to accused in models' death case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2021 04:03 PM IST
gambling racket
One person was arrested for running the gambling racket at Chelavannur.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A gambling racket was busted here on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the dealings of Saiju Thankachan, accused in the death of two models in a road accident on November 1.

The police had earlier found that Thankachan, who had chased the models to their death, was involved in supplying drugs to DJ parties in the city.

It was based on his inputs that raids were conducted at flats in Maradu, Thevara and Chelavannur here.

Manorama News reported that the police have taken into custody a Manjali-native who had taken the flat at Chelavannur on rent for running a gambling joint.

The police discovered an illegal poker room with chips sets, besides ganja that was allegedly supplied to clients.

Thankachan has been connected to No 18 Hotel in Fort Kochi where models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan had spent the night partying before they met tragic deaths.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.