CM Pinarayi condemns Palakkad murders, says no compromise to forces destroying fraternity

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned the back-to-back political killings in Palakkad and said the murders were committed with evil intentions at a time when Kerala is marching ahead in unity. He said the police have been instructed to take strict action against the culprits.

"The government will not allow anyone to destroy the fraternity in society. There will be no compromise to the violent forces," he said in a Facebook post.

The CM urged the people to isolate the forces that disturb society with the poisons of communalism and narrow-mindedness.

The CM's statement came after the Kerala police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of S K Sreenivasan, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, at Melamuri in Palakkad district on Saturday. The SIT will be led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (narcotics cell) Anil Kumar.

Sreenivasan's murder was in retaliation for the killing of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist Subair, the police stated.

Subair was hacked to death allegedly by RSS workers at Elappully in the district on Friday.

All-party meeting on Monday

The Kerala government has called an all-party meeting on Monday. Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty, who is also the MLA from the Chittur assembly constituency in Palakkad, will preside over the meeting.

The BJP will send its state general secretary C Krishnakumar and district president K M Haridas to the meeting scheduled on Monday.

Krishnakumar on Sunday said the BJP will expose the failures of the police at the meet.

Alleging lapses on the part of the police in maintaining the law and order in the district, BJP state president Surendran accused the police of aiding the culprits to escape.

The BJP state leadership would appraise the central government of the prevailing situation in the state, he said.

Sreenivasan, 45, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop at Melamuri on Saturday. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after SDPI leader Subair was killed at Elappully, allegedly by the RSS.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP-RSS and SDPI is the second such incident in the past few months in Kerala. Earlier, in December last year in Alappuzha, a leader of SDPI and a leader of BJP were murdered within 24 hours.