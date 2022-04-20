Alliance shift not in agenda, IUML clarifies after EP Jayarajan's 'welcome remark'

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday made it clear that a change in alliance was not in the party's agenda. Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty made the party's stance clear a day after newly appointed Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E P Jayarajan hinted that League was welcome to the Left fold.

“We are working actively as part of an alliance now. A change in the alliance has not come up on our agenda. We don't think that even the Left front has discussed it. Jayarajan might have made some general remarks,” Kunhalikutty said.

“UDF is still very strong. Though it lost the assembly polls, a few months before that it had registered a thumping win in the Lok Sabha polls. There is no situation to say that the UDF has been disappeared. If (UDF) works well, there will be only the two fronts in the state,” he said.

IUML is the second largest ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Ever since the LDF retained power in Kerala in the assembly polls last year, there have been speculations about the CPM wooing the IUML into its fold in an attempt to ensure the support of the Muslim community. The LDF's decision to induct the Kerala Congress (M), despite glaring ideological differences, had proved to be beneficial to the front as the Kottayam-based party helped it win significant influence among a section of Christian voters who used to support the UDF.

After his elevation as LDF convener, Jayarajan had said that the Left front will be expanded. Explaining this during an interview with Manorama News, the CPM veteran said, “expansion of Left front will turn out to be an inflow of the masses. All sections of people will be attracted to the front. It's the policy of the Left front.”

Asked specifically about the IUML, Jayarajan said he did not think that League will stand against the Left government's comprehensive development approach aimed at the state's prosperity.

“IUML is an ally of the UDF. Even within the League, there are agreements and disagreements with the Left front's stances. Left front is aiming at Kerala's prosperity with comprehensive development. I don't think League will oppose it. It is welcoming when they take a right stance,” he said. Asked repeatedly about the possibility of IUML becoming a part of the LDF, the former minister, however, said since League is part of another front such issues and ambitions were not relevant now.