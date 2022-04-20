Malayalam
Karunya lottery: Aroor native wins first prize of Rs 80 lakh

Our Correspondent
Published: April 20, 2022 12:32 PM IST
1. Shanmughan 2. His one-room house.
Topic | Alappuzha

Aroor: Lady luck smiled on 51-year-old Shanmughan, who has been living in a one-room house in Aroor panchayat for 13 years, last Saturday. Shanmughan won the first prize of Rs 80 lakh in the Karunya lottery draw held last Saturday.

He had bought five tickets from Lakshmi lottery agency in Aroor. For the remaining four tickets, he will get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 each.

Shanmughan, his wife, two sons and a daughter-in-law all reside at this ramshackle house.

Shanmughan had been running from pillar to post seeking aid to build a new house. The prize-winning ticket has been submitted at the Chandiroor branch of Union Bank.

