Murder-suicide in Kollam: Man hacks wife to death, then hangs

Kollam: A man hacked to death his wife and soon took his own life at his house in a village in Kollam district on Wednesday morning.

The murder-suicide, owing to a domestic spat, was reported from Pullamala, near Neduvathur.

Rajan, 64, hacked to death his wife Remavati, 55, at a rubber plantation a little before noon. Rema's sister Rathi, who tried to intervene, was injured. Her palm was severed, reports say.

Though Rema was taken to hospital, her life couldn't be saved. Fearing the worst, Rajan hanged as soon as he returned to his house.

Police say domestic issues led to the murder-suicide.

Both the sisters had lost their mother a few days ago.

Relatives were at home for post-funeral rituals when the couple met with tragic ends.