Widespread raids after ammonia, formalin found in fish samples

Thiruvananthapuram: Widespread raids carried out by the food safety department unearthed use of chemical preservatives like ammonia and formalin in fish products. It collected 1,002 samples during 1,766 raids conducted across Kerala in the last few days after reports of fatal poisoning of cats and adverse reactions in humans who consumed the toxic fish.

As many as 3,632 kg of stale and contaminated fish was destroyed by officials as part of the special drive called Operation Matsya.

The department seized 1,706.88 kg of stale fish laced with chemicals on Saturday alone. As many as 809 samples were sent for chemical examination in laboratories.

Of the fish samples that were collected during raids and sent for laboratory examination, nine were found to be having the presence of ammonia and formalin.

The chemical preservatives were found in the fish samples collected from Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts.

The samples collected during the raids have been sent for further examination to the laboratories in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Special squads have been constituted under food safety assistant commissioners in all districts. Raids have also begun to find adulteration in other food products.

The department has so far issued notices to 53 persons.

The department has intensified inspection at the interstate check posts to examine fish products being brought into Kerala from other states.

Food safety commissioner V R Vinod has warned that if adulteration is found in food products then the department would register cases under the Food Safety Act having provisions which make a guilty person liable for five years imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

The state-wide raids were carried out following the death of cats in Nedumkandam in the Idukki district. A woman too developed serious health issues here after eating fish.

“Stringent action will be taken against those who are selling fish laced with chemicals. To ensure healthy and fresh food, we have started a campaign "Good food is our right," Health Minister Veena George stated.