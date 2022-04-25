Malayalam
Reshma quits her job at Thalassery school after arrest for hiding absconding RSS activist

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2022 02:19 PM IST Updated: April 25, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: PM Reshma who allegedly facilitated a hideout for an absconding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist accused of murder has quit her job at a Thalassery school.

She sent in the resignation letter even as the authorities of Amrita School at Thalassery ordered her suspension soon after she was arrested late last week.

It was at her husband's property near Kerala Chief Minister's house at his native place at Pinarayi that Nijil Das who is an accused in the murder of CPM worker Punnol K Haridasan was hiding. He was arrested from the house last Friday. Soon, Reshma was arrested on the charge of hiding the accused and let out on bail. She soon became the traget of a vicious cyberattack by CPM backers. Scandalous stories were spun around her.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Women's Commission has taken note of the cyberattack. Its Chairperson P Sathidevi sough for action over the vitriolic personal attack.

