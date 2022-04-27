Sexual harassment: Producer Vijay Babu booked for revealing identity of complainant

A case has been registered on actor-producer Vijay Babu for revealing the identity of a female actor, who has levelled sexual harassment charges against him.

Vijay Babu had named the woman, with whom he had worked for a Malayalam film, in a Facebook Live at midnight on Wednesday.

The case is registered with the Ernakulam South Police. Disclosing the identity of victims of sexual offences is punishable under law.

On April 22, the woman had filed a complaint, based on which rape charges were levelled against Vijay Babu.

As per the complaint, the accused raped the female actor multiple times at a flat in Ernakulam after promising her roles in movies.

After his notorious Facebook Live, the producer reportedly left the country. Vijay Babu confirmed that he was in Dubai.

He has claimed to file a defamation case against the complainant. Vijay Babu in his video had said he had over 400 screenshots of his chats with the female actor and that he was ready to reveal those.

