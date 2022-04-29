Kerala MVD to cancel permits, driver's license if vehicles are used for criminal activities

The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department had decided to cancel the permits and licenses of vehicles and persons who indulge in criminal activities using vehicles.

Kerala's Minister for Transport, Antony Raju said here Friday that in the wake of an increase in such crimes, it has become essential to take action.

"Vehicles, be it two-wheelers or four-wheelers, are used in most criminal cases, including smuggling drugs to committing murders," said Antony Raju.

"At present, such crimes are dealt with by the police department. But hereafter the motor vehicle department will also take action," the minister said at an Adalat held by the Motor Vehicle Department at the Town Hall in Alappuzha.

"Even if the crime falls under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), if vehicles are used, their permits will be cancelled and those who used them will have to forfeit their licenses forever," said the minister.