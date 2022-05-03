Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Sreenivasan murder: Pattambi man who hacked RSS activist inside his shop arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Sreenivasan murder
The murder accused being taken into police custody in Palakkad on Tuesday.
Topic | Palakkad

A Popular Front of India (PFI) activist was arrested in connection with the murder of local RSS leader A Sreenivasan last month.

The Pattambi-native who was held on Tuesday allegedly hacked Sreenivasan inside his shopt in the Palakkad Town on April 16.

While 16 persons are in custody in connection with political murder, the main accused and one of the three men who rode motorcycles to the crime scene are absconding.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sreenivasan had been murdered within 24 hours of the killing of SDPI activist Subair.

The political murders had rocked the district leading to the imposing of prohibitory orders that remained in force for several days.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.