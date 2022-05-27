Officials perplexed over directive to fill temporary posts in govt schools

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Director of Employment has written to the General Education Director to carry out temporary appointments for filling vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in government schools through the employment exchanges.

Subsequently, the Director of General Education passed on the letter to his deputies in all districts for ‘further action’. However, the deputy directors are in a dilemma as no government order has been issued in this regard. Moreover, with the school reopening day of the upcoming academic year – June 1 – fast approaching, parent-teacher associations (PTAs) in several schools have already conducted interviews to appoint temporary teachers and other staff.

According to the Employment Director, schools have to select temporary staff from the lists at employment exchanges instead of the interviews conducted by PTAs. The lists at employment exchanges are prepared based on qualifications of candidates and following various reservation norms. Schools can interview candidates from these lists and select suitable persons to fill the posts, the Employment Director said.

However, there are concerns that the appointments would be delayed if this directive is followed as only a very few days are left for the schools to reopen. In fact, even though the Employment Director had communicated with the General Education Director on May 10, the letter was forwarded to the district officials only on May 25. “As it is a government communication, deputy directors can raise no objections. However, we hope that the General Education Department would issue a detailed order on the procedures to be followed,” said a deputy director.