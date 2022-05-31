Vijay Babu's business partner quizzed, property attachment move likely on

Kochi: The move to attach the assets of film personality Vijay Babu who managed to flee overseas to avoid arrest in a sexual assault case against him is likely on. As part of this drastic action, police questioned his business partner who has reportedly invested the most in the business in recent times.

Babu runs the Kochi-based film production house Friday Film House.

The actor-film producer had earlier informed the Kerala High Court through his advocate that he would return to Kerala from the Middle East on Monday. However, according to available information, the actor cancelled his travel plan and has now booked a ticket for Wednesday.

The accused likely plan to return to Kerala after knowing the stand of the court which is considering his anticipatory bail plea.

The high court had deferred the hearing on Babu's anticipatory bail for today. While posting the hearing for today, Justice P Gopinath had made it clear that another bench would consider the plea.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas will take up the anticipatory bail plea today.