Speeding bike left suspended inside transformer enclosure in Idukki, rider reportedly unhurt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2022 12:37 AM IST
bike accident
A local points to the bike suspended inside a KSEB transformer enclosure in Idukki's Vellayamkudi.
Topic | Idukki

The people of Vellayamkudi near Kattappana in Idukki district were baffled to find a bike stuck vertically inside the enclosure of a KSEB transformer on Friday.

Those who witnessed the accident that landed it there claimed that the rider was visibly unhurt and fled the scene.

Later, it emerged from CCTV footage that a speeding bike lost control and bounced over the enclosure that was at least 1.5m high.

The rider, who appeared to be a youngster, had skidded on the tarmac and seemed to have not suffered any serious injuries.

According to locals, the rider left the scene with friends who were on other bikes.

The power supply had been disconnected by the KSEB and the bike was removed with a JCB. The police are searching for the biker.

