Malayali basketball player's death: Parents demand re-postmortem, accused remains at large

The parents of Malayali basketball player KC Lithara who committed suicide in her Patna flat in April have demanded a re-postmortem.

Laitha and Karunan, the parents of the deceased, made the request before Inspector Shambu Singh of the Rajiv Nagar Police Station, Patna, who visited them for a statement in Kozhikode on Sunday.

"We have demanded a re-postmortem to know the truth," Karunan told media persons. Lalitha said they are suspicious of Lithara's coach Ravi Singh, who is reportedly absconding. "They haven't questioned him yet," she said.

Lithara, who represented the Railways, was employed at the DRM Office in Danapur. She was found hanging in her flat on April 26. A suicide note had been recovered from the room.

Lithara's relatives had alleged that Ravi Singh repeatedly harassed her. A case was registered against the coach on the charge of abetment to suicide. However, it is understood that he is yet to be arrested.