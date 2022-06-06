Incentive first, salary second in KSRTC priority list

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC management has decided to give incentives for those employees who work overtime even though no decision has yet been taken on the question of disbursal of this month's salary.

The employees who take 20 duties per month will be eligible for an incentive of Rs.1000. An incentive up to Rs.2,000 will be given to those who take up to 25 duties per month.

The management issued a circular the other day that only those employees who took 16 duties would be given salary on time. The salary bill of those who do not take 16 duties per month will be prepared only after the 8th of every month.

Another circular was issued by the management the other day, asking the employees to avoid taking leave and off on Monday as much as possible. The management views that this circular has brought desired results. Last Monday, the Corporation received a revenue of Rs.6.92 crore.

In May, the total revenue went up to Rs.194 crore. It is expected that the employees can be given salary on time If the daily revenue of the KSRTC touches Rs.8 crore.

The report seeking a financial package for the KSRTC, which is to be presented to the chief minister, is currently being prepared by the Transport Ministry. Next week, the ministry is expected to submit the report to the chief minister and the transport minister.

As per the Sushil Khanna Committee report, there should be separate provision for maintaining enough stock of spare parts such as engine, tyre, clutch and gearbox in a depot where buses cover a total distance of more than 100,00 km daily. The idea is to repair a bus within eight hours in case any part of the bus conked off.

Monthly, an average 70 to 75 buses are sent to a workshop for engine repair, It takes a minimum of four months to get these buses repaired. So, the plan is to set up an engine reconstruction wing at the four regional workshops of the KSRTC. The report to be presented to the CM will seek an allocation of Rs.250 crore as working capital for this project.

Unions to begin agitation today

The trade unions in the KSRTC will begin their planned agitation from Monday, seeking salary disbursal at the earliest.

The unions had informed the management earlier itself that they would go on agitation if the latter did not give salary before the 5th of this month.

The employees did not get their salaries even on Sunday. The management informed the unions that similar to what happened in the previous month, the salary disbursal would be delayed this month.

The CITU will hold a dharna before the KSRTC headquarters on Monday from dawn to dusk. The day and night strike by the INTUC-led TDF will be inaugurated by Opposition Leader in the Assembly VD Satheesan.

The BMS will begin its agitation on Monday at various depots. From Tuesday, its agitation will be extended to the State Secretariat and the Collectorates.