Jacobite Church Metropolitan Zacharias Mor Polycarpos, 52, passes away

Kottayam: Former Metropolitan of Jacobite Church's Malabar Diocese Zacharias Mor Polycarpos passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was to turn 52 next month.

The Metropolitan was also the president of the Martha Mariam Vanitha Samajam, the women's wing of the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church. He had stepped down from the responsibilities of the Malabar Diocese six months ago

Though he was rushed to a hospital following a heart attack on Tuesday morning, his life could not be saved.

The body was taken to the St Mary's Cathedral at Manarcad where it was kept in state for the public to pay homage to the departed soul. Catholicos Baselious Thomas I led the evening prayers.

Later the body was taken to his home parish, St Mary's Soonoro Church at Kurichy, where the final rites would be held on Wednesday evening.

Born as the seventh son of the late Chacko Abraham and Mariyamma Chacko of Kochillam at Ambalakkadavu, Kurichy, on July 23, 1970, Zacharias Mor Polycarpos was a post-graduate in English and Hindi, and a graduate in Theology.

He had served in several churches in the diocese before becoming the Metropolitan in 2012.

Zacharias Mor Polycarpos had been the president of Akila Malankara Youth Association, president of KEFA Charitable Trust, vice-president of Youth Association of Niranam diocese, and convenor of Parumala project.

After being the Metropolitan of Malabar diocese, he established St Mary's College at Meenangadi, and Eldho Mor Baselios Arts and Science College affiliated to Calicut University.

P C Chacko (planter, Kattappana), P C Mariyamma (Neelimangalam), P A Alice (Pulikkuttisserry), P C Raju (retd SBI official), P A Sabu (Principal, St Mary's College, Kurichy) and late P C Sunny are his siblings.

Holiday for educational institutions

All educational institutions run by the Jacobite Syrian Church will remain closed on Wednesday. Examinations, however, will be held as scheduled.