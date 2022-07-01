Malayalam
Kottayam DCC office targeted in apparent tit-for-tat attack

Our Correspondent
Published: July 01, 2022 11:00 AM IST Updated: July 01, 2022 11:22 AM IST
The entrance of DCC office. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A burning torch was tossed at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office here early on Friday during a protest march against the attack on the CPM headquarters, AKG Centre, hours before by an unidentified miscreant. 

The windowpanes of the office were shattered when the protesters, apparently CPM activists, reportedly pelted it with stones around 1 am. A video, purportedly of the incident, has emerged on social media. 

An unidentified biker had allegedly lobbed an explosive at the AKG Centre, the CPM's state headquarters, in Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday.

Attack under police cover

Senior Congress leader and Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan alleged that the DCC office was attacked under police protection. He offered to provide the visuals of the incident if the police could not find the miscreants. 

He added that apart from assigning four policemen to the DCC office for its security, authorities could not arrest the perpetrators of the crime. 

Radhakrishnan alleged that the attack was  planned and the miscreants had come armed with stones and lighted torches. Daring the police to arrest the culprits within 24 hours, he added that Congress workers would stage a satyagraha in front of the Gandhi statue. 

 

