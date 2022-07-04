5 DYFI workers held in Kottayam DCC office attack case

Kottayam: In yet another case of a party office being attacked, five DYFI workers were arrested on Monday for stoning the Kottayam District Congress Committee (DCC) office the otehr day.

Three other accused are absconding. The activists have been booked under non-bailable sections. DYFI block secretary Praveen Thampi, joint secretary K Mithun, committee members Vishnu Gopal, Vishnu Rajendran and Arunkumar are the accused that were nabbed.

Congress workers had earlier complained that the accused, who were released on bail in another case in which Youth Congress workers were attacked, were involved in the vandalisation of the DCC office as well.

The DCC office was pelted with stones during a protest march organised by CPM workers in Kottayam against the bomb attack at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.