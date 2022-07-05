Malayalam
CPM safeguarding the Constitution, claims LDF convener

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2022 10:02 PM IST
EP Jayarajan
LDF Convener EP Jayarajan.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

LDF Convener EP Jayarajan has rallied behind Kerala's Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan whose denouncing of the Constitution has caused a furore.

Cheriyan had the other day dubbed the Constitution of India as exploitative and said it was prepared by the British.

Jayarajan has refused to treat Cheriyan's controversial remark as a blunder. Instead, he has blamed the major opposition party, Congress, for creating a controversy out of nothing.

Even as the opposition has been demanding the minister's resignation, Jayarajan has maintained that his party was determined to protect the Constitution.

"Attack on Indian constitution is not from the left, it is from the right wing," Jayarajan said. "When the Constitution does not allow them to act as they wish, they attack it. But CPIM has taken up its responsibility of safeguarding the Constitution," he added.

