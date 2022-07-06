Malayalam
Scrap collector, son killed in bomb explosion inside Kannur house

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2022 10:45 PM IST
Fasal Haq and Shaheedul.
A man and his son, both guest workers, died in a bomb blast inside a rental house at Kasimukku in Mattannur in Kannur district on Wednesday.

According to reports, Assam natives Fasal Haq (45) and Shaheedul, who were in involved in collecting scrap, died in the blast.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that it was a steel bomb that exploded. Haq had reportedly died on the spot while Shaheedul, who lost a hand in the explosion, died at a hospital.

The accident had occurred at 5.30 pm. The bomb squad examined the site and police have launched an investigation.

