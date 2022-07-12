‘Not photoshopped,’ avers Thrissur native who clicked Dileep-Pulsar Suni photo

Thrissur: The person who had reportedly clicked the photograph showing actor Dileep with actress assault case accused Pulsar Suni has denied former DGP R Sreelekha's claim that the image was photoshopped.



“The photo is not fake. I have told this in court. No editing was done,” said Bidil, a native of Pullazhi in Thrissur.



In the photo, Pulsar Suni can be seen standing behind Dileep.



"I approached Dileep and took the photo during a film shooting. I did not know that the man standing behind Dileep in the photo was Pulsar Suni," Bidil clarified.



In the video uploaded on her YouTube channel 'Sasneham Sreelekha', the former top cop had claimed that the photo of Dileep with Pulsar Suni was photoshopped. She had further said that there was not enough evidence to convict Dileep and that several of the statements against him were fabricated.



The police got hold of the photograph from social media.

"This photo was also uploaded on Facebook and posted on WhatsApp then. I had also shown it to my friends. The photo was taken on the phone. No editing was done on the photo," Bidil said.

The phone with which Bidil took Dileep's photo was handed over to the Crime Branch as part of the investigation.

