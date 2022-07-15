Malayalam actor Pratap Pothen passes away

Chennai: Malayalam actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen passed away here on Friday morning. He was 69.

The actor was found dead in his Chennai apartment.

The actor, who was an active presence in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films from the 1980s, also made his mark in the industry as a scriptwriter, director and producer.

Born in August 13, 1952, he lost his father Kolathinkal Pothan at a young age of 15 years.

After completing his schooling Lawrence School, Lovedale in Ooty, he joined Madras Christian College for his graduation. He began his career as a copywriter in a Mumbai ad agency.

He was married to actress Raadhika for a year. He later remarried Amala Sathyanath. They divorced in 2012 after 22 years of marriage. They have a daughter Keya.

Pratap Pothen with actress Madhavi in the movie Novemberinte Nashtam

He debuted in director Bharatan's 1978 movie Aaravam. Some of his popular Malayalam movies include Thakaram, Aarohanam, Panneer Pushpangal, Thanmathra, 22 Female Kottayam and Bangalore Days. He last acted in Mammotty starrer 'CBI5: The Brain'.

Pratap Pothen was also cast in Mohanlal movie 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'.

Pratap Pothen with actress Sukumari

He has directed three films in Malayalam - Rithubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi. He also owned an ad agency called 'Green Apple'.

In Tamil, he is known for his perfomances in Jeeva, Vettri Vizhaa, Seevalaperi Pandi and Lucky Man.