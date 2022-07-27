Kerala tops Indian states in promulgating ordinances

Thiruvananthapuram: The government of Kerala promulgated 144 ordinances -- the highest in the country -- last year, despite the State legislative assembly convening for 61 days, according to a study by Delhi-based independent research organisation PRS Legislative.

An ordinance is a law that is promulgated by the governor when the House is not in session. Incidentally, the Assembly had its sitting for 61 days last year, the highest in the past 15 years.

While Kerala issued 144 ordinances, other States promulgated five ordinances on average. Andhra Pradesh, which stood second, promulgated 20 ordinances. The Andhra Pradesh assembly had convened for only eight days last year.

Of the 144 ordinances promulgated in Kerala, 130 were issued within four weeks after Assembly sessions. Of the 130, 40 were promulgated within two weeks after the sessions, while four were issued a month before the sessions.

At a glance



2016-2021: On average, Kerala Assembly convened on more days than other States. The Assembly held its sessions on 49 days, while the average of other states is 25.



The study found a yearly dip in the number of days the Assemblies convened during the reporting period. The Assemblies convened for 30 days on average in 2016. This came down to 23 in 2021

Kerala passed 36 bills last year. Karnataka passed the most number of bills, 47.

The bills introduced in Gujarat, Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and eight other States passed on the same day itself. However, Kerala took an average of five days to pass 97 per cent of the bills introduced.