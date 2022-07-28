Actor assault case: confusion over chargesheet submission

Kochi: The trial court on Thursday posted the hearing in the actor assault case to August six to decide which court the Angamaly Magistrate court should hand over the supplementary chargesheet.

The Angamaly Magistrate court had handed over the chargesheet to the trial court, having the authority of the Additional Sessions Court. A letter in this regard was read out in the court yesterday.

However, the first chargesheet in the case was submitted to the trial court through the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. It is in this context that the trial court Judge Honey M Varghese decided to make clarity on the matter.

Under the present circumstances, Honey M Varghese is in charge of both the Trial and the Principal Sessions Courts. Earlier, the charge of the Principal Sessions Court was entrusted with the present High Court Judge Dr. Kauser Edappagath. He was also the first judge to hear the arguments in the Actor Assault case. However, based on a petition filed by the survivor that a woman judge should hear the case, the trial proceedings were transferred to the court of Justice Honey M. Varghese, who then had the additional charge of the CBI Special Judge.

Though Honey M Varghese got elevated as the Principal Sessions Judge during the progress of the case, she was given authority to complete the trial proceedings in the case.