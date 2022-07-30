Avikkal Thodu issue: Scuffle breaks out at meeting convened by MLA

Kozhikode: Clashes broke out during the discussion organised by the local legislator to find an amicable solution to the Avikkal Thodu Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) row here on Saturday.

The people's assembly formed to discuss the issue charged the MLA, Thottathil Raveendran, who convened the meeting, was not willing to hear them out.

It was Raveendran who formed the people's assembly, comprising stakeholders, under Ward 67 of Kozhikode Corporation to discuss the STP issue.

However, those belonging to Ward 66, where the Avikkal plant is situated, alleged that they were not invited to the discussions. Residents of Ward 66 including women, who are opposing the plant, reached the hall where the discussions were to be held ahead of the meeting. Nobody was allowed to ask questions. The protesting residents also alleged that those who overcame objections and asked questions were expelled from the meeting.

Following this, the protesters who were outside barged into the meeting hall and detained the MLA. The police then reached the spot and had to use force to disperse the protesters.

A scuffle ensued between the protesters and police outside the hall. The police lathi-charged the protesters twice. Raveendran was escorted to safety by the police.