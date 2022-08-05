Banned plastic products' revised list may help resolve trader-local body tiff

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to much-harried traders the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has released a revised list of the banned plastic products and its substitutes.

This is set to resolve the ongoing tussle between the traders and the local bodies reported from various parts of the State.

The PCB has now allowed the use of plastic containers for packing food items and plastic covers weighing above 50 microns for packing grocery items.

Most of the disputes that occurred at the local level hinged to the ban on the use of these two items.

It was on July 1, 2022 that the ban on single-use plastic material below 50-micron came into effect. The health wing of the local bodies then inspected many shops and slapped fines on many traders for violating the new norms.

The All-Kerala Disposable Dealers' Association then approached the PCB with a complaint. The new list was issued by the PCB, while disposing of its petition.

The traders are now planning to exhibit the list released by the PCB at the shops and commercial establishments.

List of Banned Plastic Products

Plastic carry bag

Plastic shopping bag

Plastic or plastic-covered paper glass

Plastic-covered paper plate

Plastic straw

Plastic-coated paper plantain leaf

Plastic spoon

Plate, cup & decorative material made with thermocol and styrofoam.

Plstic garbage bag (Still allowed to be used in hospitals.)

Candy stick, earbud having plastic stick & balloon with plastic stick.

Invitation card, cigarette packet & sweet box covered in plastic.

Packaged drinking water bottle weighing less than 500 mm.

Non-branded plastic juice packet.

PVC flex material

Plastic-covered dress material

List of Substitutes

Carry bag which can be converted into manure.

Paper cup covered with poly lactic acid.

Paper plate

Paper straw

Plastic container

Wooden spoon, steel spoon

Garbage bag which can be converted into manure.

Cover weighing above 50 micron used for packing snacks and grocery.