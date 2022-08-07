Nadapuram native goes missing from Karipur airport; police begin probe

Nadapuram: A 28-year-old man, who is believed to have reached Karipur Airport on July 20, has gone missing. Based on a complaint filed by the man's mother, police have initiated a probe.

Chakkarakandiyil Anas, a native of Chalapram in Nadapuram, had gone abroad five months ago.

In her complaint, his mother said the family found out about Anas' return from a man who came to their house on July 21 looking for him.

The person told the family that Anas' had reached Karipur airport on July 20.

The complainant told police that it is highly suspicious that Anas has reached home two weeks after he reached the airport.

Police are now probing whether Anas is keeping aloof from family and friends intentionally or whether he was involved in gold smuggling.

Increasing smuggling cases

Gold smuggling through airports continue unabated despite heightened vigil and links between smuggling rackets with flight crew and Customs personnel have come to light in several cases.

A few days ago, two customs officials were suspended for pilfering gold smuggled in by a passenger at Karipur on July 26. A flight attendant was arrested a few months ago at the same airport, for smuggling gold worth Rs 4.5 crore in shoes, and the person had admitted to doing so six times in the past.

In April, the Customs had seized gold worth Rs 3.28 crore from a couple at the airport.