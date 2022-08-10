Now, Kozhikode's 'CPM' Mayor regrets attending Balagokulam event

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, who upset the CPM leadership by attending an event of RSS-affiliated Balagokulam, said on Wednesday that she shouldn't have taken part in the programme.



She reportedly said that it was a mistake in an email sent to the party, and later claimed that the party has understood her side of things, according to MMTV.

Earlier, she had justified her participation saying that she did not consider needing the party's permission to participate in such programmes.

Philip had also made a controversial remark at the event that North Indians take care of their children better compared to Keralites.

More than her attending the event and delivering the speech, the CPM had taken umbrage at her stand that she had done nothing wrong.

CPM had denounced the Mayor and on August 8, the party also chose to take action.

The acerbic tone of the statement issued by the CPM's Kozhikode district committee secretary P Mohanan reflected the seriousness of the issue.

Incidentally, Beena Philip's act came at a time the CPM was targetting Opposition Leader V D Satheesan for participating in an RSS event a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Satheesan lost no time in raising the Mayor's participation at the Balagokulam event to hit back at the CPM.

The CPM has been organising a two-week-long Constitution protection programme across the state.