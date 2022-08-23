Malayalam
Massive fire breaks out at godown in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2022 07:46 PM IST Updated: August 23, 2022 07:56 PM IST
Kozhikode: A huge fire broke out at a godown that stores raw materials for paint manufacturing at Cheruvannur TP Road here on Tuesday. The incident happened around 5 pm.

The godown, CT Agencies, is owned by Perinthalmanna native Shihabuddin. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot immediately to douse the fire.

Malappuram native Suhaili (19), who was in the godown at the time, suffered serious burn injuries. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Cheruvannur for treatment.

An investigation is underway to check whether more people got caught in the blaze.

