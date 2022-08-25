Family of nurse Lini, who died of Nipah virus, is stepping into a new life

Sajeesh Puthur, the husband of Kerala nurse Lini Puthusserry, who died of Nipah virus infection in 2018, has announced his remarriage.

Sajeesh posted pictures of his fiancee and their children on his Facebook page announcing his decision of stepping into a new life.

He is marrying Koyilandi-native Prathibha, who has a daughter, Devapriya. "For Ritul and Sidharth, they will be mother and sister," Sajeesh wrote about his two sons.

Sajeesh and Prathibha will tie the knot at the Lokanarkavu Temple at Vadakara in Kozhikode on August 29. "The love and care you gave us so far are needed going forward. Pray for us and give us your blessings and wishes," Sajeesh wrote.

Lini Puthussery, 28, had died battling the Nipah virus in Kozhikode in 2018.

Nurse Lini succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kozhikode on May 20. Lini, who worked at the Perambra Taluk Hospital, had contracted the virus from an infected.

Many in Kerala and across the world had grieved for the nurse and a smiling portrait of hers had become synonymous with Kerala's valiant fight against the deadly Nipah virus infection that claimed over a dozen lives in the districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Ritul and Sidharth were four and two years respectively when their mother died. Sajeesh, who returned from the Gulf following Lini's demise, was offered a job at a primary health centre by the state government.

The response to Sajeesh's announcement about a fresh beginning has been overwhelming as hundreds have wished the family well.