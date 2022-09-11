Not cat bite, meningitis cause of Alappuzha man's death: Hospital

Alappuzha: Medical College hospital authorities clarified on Saturday that the cause of death of a man, who was undergoing treatment for a cat bite at the hospital, is not rabies infection.

The actual cause of death has been found to be meningitis due to scrub typhus infection, followed by a heart attack during treatment.

Idamurayil Sasidaran (72), from Kuthiathodu panchayat in Alappuzha's Parayakad, died on September 7 while undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital following a cat bite. Medical College Hospital Superintendent informed that the kin of the deceased has not given any complaints regarding the man’s death.

After confirming meningitis, the man was treated with antibiotics. However, his status deteriorated as he was a diabetic. He was also on ventilator support for four days. The cause of death was a cardiac attack during treatment.

Sasidharan was admitted to the hospital on August 23. Sasidharan’s son Kalesh Kumar said, he has suspicions over Sasidharan’s death. The family is to planning give a complaint to the state Chief Minister, Health Minister and Union Health Minister.

Cat not rabid

Sasidharan was managing a fish farm in Vallathodu, where he was also taking care of a cat and its kitten on the premises. On August 20 evening, when he went to feed the kitten, he found that one of the kittens was entrapped in the net. As he was rescuing the kitten, it bit his hand. On 21st morning, Sasidharan got his anti-rabies vaccination shot from Thuravoor Government Hospital.