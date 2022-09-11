Vizhinjam stir to be scaled up; KCBC backs plan

Vizhinjam: The protest organised by the Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese of the Latin Catholic Church at the entrance of the Vizhinjam project site here will be intensified in the coming days. A circular regarding the same was read in churches of the Latin churches on Sunday, urging all believers to take part in the same.

The stir has already crossed 27 days and a hunger strike launched as part of the agitation completed seven days on Sunday.

After observing a ‘prayer day’ on Sunday, more protestors would be present at the agitation venue. Another plan is to take out an awareness campaign starting from Moolampilly in Ernakulam district on September 14 to Vizhinjam, which is in Thiruvananthapuram. This march would be organised with the support of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC) and various organisations representing fisherfolk and environmentalists. Kerala Latin Catholic Bishop Conference and Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation would be making the arrangements for this programme.

Yet another march is planned on September 18 from the Vizhinjam fishing harbour to the site of the port project.

KCBC extends support

KCBC, a powerful body of clergy, is supporting the awareness campaign from Moolampilly. KCBC chief Cardinal Mar George Alencherry has instructed all bishops to ensure the participation of every diocese in the campaign.

Starting from Moolampilly, the campaign will reach the Vizhinjam fishing harbour on September 18. From there, a massive march will be taken to the Adani port construction site.

The Archbishop has written to the bishops of Syro Malabar, Latin and Malankara churches to direct devotees to join the protest.