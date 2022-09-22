Presidency historic; I have conveyed my position to the Cong family: Rahul

Kochi: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said the Congress president was not just an organisational position, but an ideological post and a belief system.

"Whoever becomes the chief, they should be inclusive. I have conveyed his position to the Congress family. But I am not interested in explaining this to the media," he said in Kochi while meeting the press during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"What we decided at Udaipur (one-man, one-post), we expect that commitment to be maintained," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said he would advise whosoever becomes the president of the party that the post "defines and has defined a particular view of India."

About the nationwide raids on the offices and other premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Gandhi said that "all forms of communalism regardless of where they come from should be combated."

"There should be zero tolerance towards communalism and it should be combated," he added.

"The Left cannot criticise Bharat Jodo Yatra. They cannot reject the idea even if they object to the journey. With sincerity, no leader will reject Bharat Jodo Yatra," Rahul said.