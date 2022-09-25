Congress veteran Aryadan Muhammed no more

Kozhikode: Congress veteran and former minister Aryadan Muhammed passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday.

He was 87 years old.

The news of his death was made public at 7.40 am. He had been under treatment for over a week.

A member of the governments led by A K Antony and Oommen Chandy, Aryadan handled various portfolios, including labour, tourism and electricity.

He reached the Assembly for the first time in 1977 from Nilambur. From 1987 to 2011, Aryadan won every election held in the Nilambur constituency.

(To be updated)