KSRTC officials hand over concession ticket to Reshma at home

Kattakkada: In a damage control exercise, officials of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) arrived at the house of degree student Reshma to hand over her renewed concession ticket.

One week ago, Reshma and her dad Premanan had come to the limelight after they were attacked by KSRTC officials following a dispute over the renewal of the concession ticket.

Premanan of Amachal had reached the Kattakkada depot of the KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram district along with Reshma to renew her concession ticket.

However, officials on duty at that time refused their request and demanded a course certificate. A dispute arose between Premanan and the KSRTC officials over the matter and he was assaulted by them.

Premanan had pointed out that according to rules, the course certificate was not necessary to renew the concession, but the KSRTC staff had refused to heed. Reshma too came under attack and visuals of the incident soon found their way to news channels, spreading shock across Kerala.

Coming under fire, the KSRTC management soon suspended five of its staff from service over their suspected involvement in the incident.

The police too registered a case. However, the leaders of KSRTC unions had raised certain allegations against Premanan, sparking another controversy.