'Girls’, ‘boys’ should be removed from the names of co-ed schools

Our Correspondent
Published: October 15, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The general education department has directed to remove the appellations ‘girls’ and ‘boys’ from the names of general schools in the state.

Co-ed schools should not have names such as ‘girls’ school’ and ‘boys’ school’ from now on.

The action is being taken as per the directives of the Child Rights Commission.

The Commission had pointed out that the names of several schools, where admission is offered to all students irrespective of gender, have ‘girls’ or ‘boys’ in their names.

And this could upset the students studying there. Such schools should modify their names with the permission of the education officer.

The general education department's order also stated that all official documents and boards should be corrected accordingly.

