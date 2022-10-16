Serial actress Aswathy Babu, husband held for attacking former driver

Vypin: A serial actress and her husband have been arrested for allegedly attacking her former driver at his house.

The Njarackal police have arrested Aswathy Babu, 25, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and her husband Naufal, 30, a native of Kakkanad.

Nayarambalam resident Kishore, 43, and his mother Laila, 65, were attacked.

Kishore had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Aswathy, while he had been working as her driver, according to the police. He initially used to pay the interest every month, but later after quitting the job, Kishore did not allegedly pay back any money. Subsequently, Aswathy and Naufal went to Kishore's house at Nedungad. As the argument between them escalated, they hit Kishore on the head with an iron rod and kicked his mother, according to the complaint. They also broke the windows of the house.

Following a complaint filed by Laila, a police team led by inspector Rajan K Aramana arrested the accused.

Aswathy currently resides at Varapuzha. The police said that there are various cases against her in Thiruvananthapuram, Mattancherry, Varapuzha, and Idukki; and against Naufal at Kakkanad and Ernakulam central police stations. The accused, who were produced in court, have been remanded.