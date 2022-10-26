MVD squad intercepts KSRTC bus driven without lights at night

Tirur: The personnel of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) intercepted a packed KSRTC bus that was being driven in pitch darkness with no-functioning headlights. The bus was plying from Tirur to Ponnani in Malappuram district on Monday night.



An MVD Enforcement squad which was conducting vehicle checking near Chamravattom noticed the speeding bus. They chased and intercepted it near the Chamravatoom bridge.

During the inspection, it was found both headlights of the bus were not working. It was clear the bus was being steered with the help of street lights and by following other vehicles.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC officials refused to send another bus and take the stranded passengers to Ponnani. Finally, the bus was allowed to proceed with the MVD vehicle escorting it all the way up to Ponnani.

“We will take strict action against the KSRTC bus for plying without lights at night,” MVD officials said.

The squad included MVI P K Muhammad Shefeek, AMVIs K R Harilal, and Vijish Valeri.

Employees' defence

Meanwhile, the KSRTC employees claimed in an official statement that the headlights stopped functioning after the bus ran over a pothole along the road.

Both headlights were functional when the bus started its journey from Tirur. However, they went off when the bus was driven over the pothole near the Government Upper Primary School at Chamravattom.

It may be due to a loose connection. The lights similarly went off when the bus passed Alathoor and the same were fixed before the trip was resumed, officials of the KSRTC Vigilance wing said.

The headlights of buses manufactured by certain companies need to be switched on by turning the keys. The driver was likely unaware of this technical issue.

The Vigilance will conduct more inquiry into the matter, said KSRTC Cluster Officer VMA Nasser.