Ezhuthachan Puraskaram for Sethu

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted writer Sethu has been chosen for the prestigious Ezhuthachan Award this year for his contributions to the field of literature.

A Sethumadhavan, popularly known as Sethu, has published more than 35 books, including novels and short stories in Malayalam. He received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards in 1982 and 1978 for his works 'Pandavapuram' and 'Pediswapnangal'. He also won the Vayalar Award for 'Adyalangal' in 2005 and the Odakkuzhal award for his novel 'Marupiravi'.

Some of his other works include 'Velutha Koodarangal', 'Thaliyola', 'Kiratham', 'Niyogam', 'Sethuvinte Kathakal' and 'Kaimudrakal'.

Writers P Valsala and Paul Zacharia were the recipients of the award in the last two years respectively. Writer-researcher Sooranad PN Kunjan Pillai (1911-1995) was the first recipient of the Ezhuthachan Prize in 1993.

The Ezhuthachan Award is the highest literary honour given by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, Government of Kerala. The award is named after Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan who is reckoned as the father of Malayalam language. The award consists of a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.