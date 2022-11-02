CPM seeks to mend ways of trade unions

Thiruvananthapuram: For decades militant trade unions have sullied Kerala's image no end.

The State's leading ruling party, the CPM, is hardening its stance against the pernicious practices in the trade union sector and wants to revise its policy document in this regard.

The objective is to improve the business-friendly environment in accordance with the recommendations of the ‘Nava Kerala’ document approved by the State Conference in Ernakulam.

The CPM state Secretariat and the state committee meetings, starting on Friday, would initiate talks in this regard.

The workers also have an obligation to improve the business-friendly environment, the party realises and hence may seek to rectify all that is perceived to be wrong in the labour sector.

While also taking the financial capacity of the organisation into consideration, the workers should adopt a lenient stance in the matter of salary revision. The party would make it clear that the earlier practice of haggling for wages is not possible.

Taking into account the emergence of the new job sectors and the technological development, the new document will also have the changes that need to be inculcated in the way the trade union operates. It is also likely to categorically spell out the approach to be adopted by the trade unions that is needed for the survival of the public sector undertakings.



KSEB, KSRTC stirs



The recent strikes by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) likely forced the CPM to have a rethink. The Left Democratic Front Ministers were intimidated by the trade union leaders from their ranks.

The agitations led to differences of opinion within the government and party. Even the Chief Minister was against these stirs.