Kottayam: Nine girl inmates went missing from a shelter home in Manganam, near here, on Monday morning, police said.

The shelter home, run by NGO Mahila Samakhya, is accredited under the State Social Justice Department and the Child Welfare Committee.

The authorities discovered that the girls were missing on reaching their rooms to awake them at 5.30 am.

Kottayam East Police station said they have registered a case and an investigation was on to find the missing girls, who include survivors in crimes registered under the POCSO Act.

"We received a complaint in the morning that the girls were found missing from the shelter," a senior police official from the district said.

Police said the girl were housed in the shelter on the orders of the CWC.

"The girls were protesting for the past few days saying they wanted to leave the shelter home. But they cannot be allowed to leave as it requires special permission from the CWC and the court," the senior official said.

(With PTI inputs.)