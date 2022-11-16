Malayalam
Youth tears flag of Portugal mistaking it for SDPI's, booked

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2022 05:09 PM IST
Screengrab of the youth tearing the flag of Portugal; footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Twitter/Manorama Online
Topic | Kannur

Panur (Kannur): A young man has found himself in trouble after tearing the flag of Portugal after mistaking it for the flag of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the banned organisation the Popular Front of India.

The entire incident was captured and released online and the footage gained viral status soon enough.

It was on Tuesday night the youth tore the flag erected at Vaidyarupeedika, near Panur here. It was pointed out to him later that it was a flag of Portugal.

Fans of Portugal, which is the home team of ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, reached the spot and questioned him. The flag was erected by the fans in connection with the FIFA World Cup, which will get underway on November 20.

Before the tussle turned ugly, police intervened and assured the fans that a case would be registered against the youth.

