Labourer trapped under mud rescued after hours-long operation

Kottayam: Fire and Rescue personnel, along with locals, saved the life of the man who was stranded under soil for more than 2 hours. A migrant labourer who was digging up a trench for constructing a wall got stranded under the soil that slid and came down on him from 15 feet height. He was rescued through two and a half hours-long rescue effort.

Bengal Medhinipur native Sushantha Midha, aged 23, was the labourer who was stranded between life and soil.

The incident happened at Nattakam Mariappally Kavanalkkadavil Jishor K Gopal’s house premises around 9.15 am, yesterday. When the land slid initially, it covered Sushantha from feet up to the chest. In the last stage of rescue, as this soil was being removed, the land slid again. With this, he was neck-deep under the soil. The Fire and Rescue officials tied planks along the wall to prevent further landslips over the pit where the labourer was.

Later, an excavator machine was used to make a trench near Sushantha and the rescue officials reached close to him. As the soil on his legs was removed by Sushantha himself with a trowel, he could be brought out through the trench. Locals also joined ardently in the rescue efforts.

The accident happened as the labourers were reconstructing the wall that had collapsed in the rains 2 weeks ago. The other two labourers who were working with Sushantha could run to safety.

After first aid at the District Hospital, Sushantha was sent to his residence.

Holding the breath for 2.5 hours



8.30 am



The works of constructing a retention wall and compound wall began as usual at Kavanalkadavil Jishor K Gopal’s premises. Local labourers Babu and Shaji reached along with Sushantha, a native of Bengal, for the works.



9 am



A trench for the wall construction was being dug up. At this time, all three workers were at the place where they were digging up. Later, the other two climbed up to the top part of the retention wall. They were measuring the level to lay the stones by hanging a rope from the top part. Sushantha kept digging up the trench based on this level on the land below.



9.15 am



The labourers asked for a knife from house owner Jishor’s wife Jisha to remove the soil from their hoe. Jisha reached near the workers with a knife. All of a sudden, land slipped and fell over Sushantha. Jisha and other labourers screamed and raised an alarm. Neighbours and Jishor’s brother Kishore rushed to the spot. Police and the Fire and Rescue Force were called.



9.20 am



The first unit of the Fire and Rescue team reached from Kottayam and started efforts to rescue Sushantha. The soil which had reached his chest level was removed, but that on his right foot could not be cleared. Sushantha told the rescue officers that his leg was stuck in a basin in a folded state.



9.45 am

The status was that he could be rescued once the soil on his right foot was also cleared. Suddenly, land slipped again and completely covered him including his face. The officers removed the soil from his face within moments and ensured that he could breathe.

10 am



To prevent the land from slipping over him again, the rescuers used planks and such materials and made a platform over the pit. Fire and Rescue officials from Changanassery were also called in. It was also decided to bring an excavator. The second unit of Rescue officials from Kottayam reached. Sushantha became weak. The rescue officers sought the help of the locals. The woman next door rushed with a pack of glucose. It was passed in a glass and water was given using a hose.



10.05 am



The platform above the pit was strengthened using planks, iron pipes and tables brought from a house nearby where a marriage was to be held.



10.15 am



The excavator machine reached Moolavattom. Using the machine, a trench was made close to where Sushantha was stranded.



10.30 am



The rescue officials from Changanassery also reached and joined the rescue operations.



10.50 am



Doctors and health workers reached.



11 am



The rescue personnel moved towards Sushantha through the newly dug trench and tried to take out his stuck right leg. As they could not, a trowel was given to Sushantha asking him to clear the soil there himself.



11.50 am



The soil on the leg was fully removed and Sushantha could be brought out through the trench.



That was a moment of relief for all.

The narrow road poses a challenge



Mariyappally: The narrow road stretching from the accident spot near Ponkunnathukavu to Muttom posed a challenge to the locals to reach out. The residents pointed out that the narrow road hinders the ease and pace of rescue operations in such situations.



Yesterday, the Fire and Rescue official’s big vehicle reached at first, blocking the road fully and obstructing traffic. Later, a smaller vehicle of the Fire force reached.

Owing to the lack of width for the road, a man died here, last March, as the car he drove fell into a pond while he was in reverse gear to turn the vehicle.

Residents demanded that the road should be widened here as there are many mining pits in the area.