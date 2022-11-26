Munnar: The Revenue department has issued an eviction notice to former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran stating that his house at Ikka Nagar was constructed on government's unassessed (puramboke) land.



As per the notice issued by Munnar Village officer, on the direction of Devikulam sub-collector Rahul Krishna Sharma, the suspended CPM leader has to vacate the 8-cent land within seven days, or else he would be forcibly evicted.

The Devikulam sub-collector has also written to the district police chief, seeking protection to evict Rajendran if the latter refuses to adhere to the direction. Tahsildar (LR) M G Muraleedharan said he issued the notice at the direction of the sub-collector.

Meanwhile, Rajendran alleged the hand of veteran CPM leader M M Mani behind the episode. He charged that the move was part of Mani’s attempts to oust him from Munnar and that the latter had publicly stated this a month back. He said he would fight it out legally.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) earlier claimed the ownership of nearly 25-acre land at survey numbers 843, and 843/A in Ikka Nagar. However, an Ikka Nagar native moved the High Court, pleading to register the land in his name while claiming ownership. However, the court found the documents produced by him were fake. It ordered the eviction of all families from the encroached land. The Revenue Department, the other day, issued notices to 60 families living there, directing them to produce all the property documents.

The reaction of S Rajendran

Rajendran, who is at loggerheads with Mani and the party district leadership, alleged that a lobby led by the former minister is targeting him and the eviction notice is part of the move. He also said that he has the title deed for the land.

“Mani had stated he would oust me from Munnar while speaking at a public function a month back,” he said.

The CPM leader, serving a one-year suspension after an internal party probe found him at fault on charges of attempts to defeat A Raja, said the revenue department issued notices to 60 families and that he was just one of them.

“The hearing is slated for November 29. However, Mani and co have colluded with the Revenue department officials to evict me and my family before that. I will fight this out legally,” he said.