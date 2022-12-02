Mystery in death of Kasaragod native unresolved

Kasaragod: The mystery over the death of a Kasaragod native at Nadapuram continues. Days after the incident, the police have not been able to confirm whether the death was caused by an accident or the man was murdered.

Meanwhile, police have intensified the search for the Kannur native who was traveling in the car with the deceased.

On Saturday, Sreejith, a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, was found hit by a car near Narikatteri Canal Bridge, Nadapuram. Sreejith died the next day. On examining the CCTV footage, police found a man running away from the accident spot. Police have confirmed that he is a native of Kelakam, Kannur.

It is learnt that Sreejith came to Nadapuram with the Kannur native to meet a woman he met on Instagram. Police say that Kannur native might have run over Sreejith while backing up the car.

After the accident, the Kannur native left the scene and hid in the house of the woman, whom they were planning to meet. Police gathered this information after interrogating the woman recently.