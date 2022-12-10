Final decision on VC issue after court verdict: Governor

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the universities in the state, has said that he would wait for the court verdict to take a final decision on the show-cause notices served on the Vice-Chancellors.

“However, my meeting with the Vice-Chancellors will take place as scheduled on Sunday,” said the Governor.

“We are taking all measures to ensure that the future of students is not harmed,” he added.

Khan also said that the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) are intended to ensure uniformity of standards in the higher education sector in all states.

Referring to the situation in Bengal, he pointed out the Supreme Court had ruled that the state government enjoyed no powers to appoint vice-chancellors. “Then, how can the state choose the chancellor?” Khan asked.

Regarding the developments in Kerala, the Governor alleged that the only aim of the ruling party CPM was to plant people close to it as vice-chancellors. “The High Court has never found fault with the Chancellor,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Kerala University Senate to nominate a member within a month within a month to the search committee for the appointment of vice-chancellor (VC).

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by senate member S Jayaram seeking a direction to the Chancellor to dissolve the senate if the university governing body fails to nominate a member to the search panel.