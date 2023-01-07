Muslim League startled as Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, Asif Ali 'secure' membership!

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Union Muslim League which recently held a membership campaign in Kerala apparently messed it up in areas falling within the limits of the Nemom Legislative Assembly constituency. A scrutiny of the membership database shows Indian cine artists Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, Asif Ali as well as Lebanese-American adult film star Mia Khalifa joined the party from the Kalippanpadom ward of the constituency.

C P Bava, State vice-president of the League and the returning officer for Thiruvananthapuram district, said the mistake had come to his notice and that directions have been given for conducting an enquiry.

A section of the party has alleged that anomalies have occurred in the enrolment process in Vattiyurkavu and Palayam areas of Thiruvananthapuram also.

The campaign by the Muslim League for enrolment of members in Kerala was completed on December 31. The State leadership of the party had directed that enrolments should be made by arriving at public's doorsteps. Those who took party membership should upload online their Aadhaar number, voter identity card number and the phone number. Each ward was given a separate password. Only the information technology coordinator in Kozhikode could open and examine it after the process is over.

The party leadership were in for a shock when they checked the list of persons who had taken membership through the campaign. Normally, it is the party workers who conduct the process of enrolling members. After a section of them has alleged that some workers had entrusted the work to computer centres, leaving the scope for mischief. The party will enquire into it as glaring anomalies were found.

After the enrolment drive ended, the data shows party has 59,551 members in the Kerala capital. All across the State it is 24.33 lakh strong. This is an increase of 2.33 lakh members from 2016. Half the number of the members are women.