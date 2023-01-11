Bakers Association bans non-vegetarian mayonnaise across Kerala

Kochi: The Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE) has decided to ban serving non-vegetarian mayonnaise (made using raw eggs) across bakeries in the state.

Instead, vegetable mayonnaise will be made available for customers. The decision, which was taken at an emergency meeting convened by BAKE in Kochi, comes in the background of the deaths that occurred in the state due to food poisoning.

The association further said it welcomed the state government's decision to conduct surprise inspections in restaurants and hotels.

Mayonnaise is an emulsion of oil, egg yolk, and an acid, either vinegar or lemon juice. In Kerala, it is a popular dressing served with Arabic dishes like Shawarma, Al-fahm and Kuzhimandhi.

Usually, the raw eggs used to prepare mayonnaise are pasteurised. However, it is not the case with many restaurants and bakeries in the state which produce the dip in large quantities. This means, the eggs used may contain harmful microscopic bacteria, which would contaminate the mayonnaise.

BAKE decided to ban the dish as it involves no cooking. Currently, there is no standard procedure to determine the quality of the eggs used to make mayonnaise. "The bacteria may go inside and cause food poisoning," said a member of BAKE.